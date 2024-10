ASM Waheeduzzaman, chairman of Eastern Insurance Company Ltd, greets Hasan Tarek, newly appointed CEO, with a bouquet at the insurer’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Insurance Company

Hasan Tarek has joined Eastern Insurance Company Ltd as its chief executive officer effective from October 1 this year.

ASM Waheeduzzaman, chairman of the insurer, greeted Tarek with a bouquet, the insurer said in a press release.

Waheeduzzaman conveyed their heartiest congratulations to the insurer's new CEO.

Tarek's appointment had been approved by the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority on October 1.