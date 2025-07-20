Guardian Life organises annual sales conference in Cox’s Bazar

Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin, director of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, addresses at the life insurer’s “Annual Sales Conference 2025” at Hotel Sea Palace Ltd in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Guardian Life Insurance

Guardian Life Insurance Limited recently organised its "Annual Sales Conference 2025" under the slogan "Odommo Guardian" at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar.

The event brought together over 800 sales leaders and financial advisors from across Bangladesh to celebrate the company's remarkable achievements over the past year.

Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin, director of the life insurer, attended the conference as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Tapan Chowdhury, co-founder and sponsor of the life insurer, joined the event virtually.

In a video message, Chowdhury stated, "This conference is not just a gathering; it is a celebration of our hard work, integrity, and success. Guardian reaches every corner of Bangladesh with a message of trust and protection and has become a shining name in the insurance industry."

"I hope you will continue to uphold these values in everything you do. Together, I am confident that we will overcome every challenge and reach new heights," he added.

In his remarks, Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting chief executive officer of the insurer, said, "At Guardian, we believe our employees are the backbone of our growth. Their dedication and discipline reflect the values we uphold as an organisation."

He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of major partners and co-founders -- Apex, BRAC and Square -- whose unwavering support has been instrumental in Guardian's continued success.

The insurer honoured 15 outstanding performers for their exceptional contributions in 2024.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, chief retail business officer, was also present, along with other senior members of the company.