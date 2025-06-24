Green Delta Capital secures $100 million debt financing for Ctg port terminal

Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of Green Delta Capital Limited (GDCL), Erwin Haaze, CEO of RSGT Bangladesh Ltd, and SM Anisuzzaman, CEO of BIFFL, pose for photographs at a function, organised by GDCL at The Westin Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Green Delta Capital

Green Delta Capital Limited, a leading investment bank in Bangladesh, has secured a $100 million limited recourse debt financing package for RSGT Bangladesh Ltd, an affiliate of Red Sea Gateway Terminal, a prominent global port operator headquartered in Saudi Arabia, marking an achievement in the country's infrastructure development trajectory.

According to a press release, Green Delta Capital served as the exclusive lead arranger and adviser for the transaction, which supports the construction of a modern container terminal at Chattogram Port.

The terminal, valued at $170 million, is being developed under a 22-year concession agreement and represents Bangladesh's first private-sector-led port initiative executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

The project highlights the government's commitment to attracting private capital for strategic infrastructure, reinforcing the country's appeal as a destination for international investment.

The debt financing was arranged through a consortium comprising Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), and Pubali Bank PLC.

The involvement of both international and domestic development finance institutions alongside commercial lenders underscores the strong investor confidence in the project's commercial viability and its broader developmental impact.

To commemorate the financial close, Green Delta Capital hosted a ceremony at The Westin Dhaka on Monday, bringing together key stakeholders from the financial, public, and private sectors.

Among those present were Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of Green Delta Capital Limited and founding managing director and adviser to Green Delta Insurance PLC; Md Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Capital; Erwin Haaze, CEO of RSGT Bangladesh Ltd; SM Anisuzzaman, CEO of BIFFL; and Jawad Mahmood Khokhar, unit manager for infrastructure and energy at ICD.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL, Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance PLC, along with key members of the respective organisations involved in the transaction, were also present.