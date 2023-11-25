GPH Ispat strikes MoU with Public Works Department

Mohammed Alamgir Kabir, chairman of GPH Ispat, and Mohammad Shamim Akhter, chief engineer of Public Works Department, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: GPH Ispat

GPH Ispat Ltd, an integrated steel manufacturing company in Bangladesh, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Works Department (PWD).

Mohammed Alamgir Kabir, chairman of GH Ispat Ltd, and Mohammad Shamim Akhter, chief engineer of PWD, penned the MoU at the latter's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under the MoU, GPH Ispat and PWD will jointly work on several areas, including research collaboration, upgradation of laboratory facilities, exchange of information about construction materials and research data, finding scope for high-strength materials usage to construct strong and cost-efficient structures, building environmentally-friendly structures, bringing innovation in construction materials, and organising seminars and symposiums.

GPH Ispat's directors, advisers, senior marketing and sales officials were present alongside officers and engineers of the Public Works Department.