Essential Drugs to get insurance services from MetLife

Prof Ehsanul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Essential Drugs Company, and Md Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, additional managing director and chief distribution officer of MetLife Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Forethought PR

Essential Drugs Company, a pharmaceutical company, recently penned a contract with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to its employees.

Prof Ehsanul Kabir, managing director and CEO of the drug maker, and Md Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, additional managing director and chief distribution officer of MetLife Bangladesh, inked the deal in Dhaka, read a press release.

"I believe that our employees can benefit from this collaboration and the services of MetLife," Kabir said.

"Our extensive experience of providing life insurance services will enable us to provide tailor-made solutions to cater to the unique needs of the employees of Essential Drugs," Chowdhury said.

As part of this contract, around 4,500 employees of the drug-maker will receive insurance support and disability coverage.

The company has chosen MetLife as their insurance provider because of its customised solutions, fast payment of insurance claims, and financial strength.

The drug-maker is a leading producer of various antibiotics and other life-saving medicines and has plants in Gopalganj, Manikganj, Khulna, Tangail, and Bogura.

The life insurer provides insurance protection to more than 940 organisations, including 300,000 employees and their dependents. In 2023, MetLife policy holders received about Tk 2,981 crore in claims.

