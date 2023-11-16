Esquire Electronics launches Sharp Aquos XLED TVs

KC WOO, managing director of SHARP Singapore Electronics Corporation Pte Ltd, and Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics, pose for photographs after launching of the SHARP AQUOS XLED Television series at the latter’s head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo Esquire Electronics

Esquire Electronics Ltd, an authorised distributor of Sharp in Bangladesh, launched the Sharp Aquos XLED television series, marking a new era in home entertainment.

KC WOO, managing director of Sharp Singapore Electronics Corporation Pte Ltd, and Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics, inaugurated the series at the company's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday, read a press release.

The new series is available for purchase at all Esquire Electronics showrooms, authorised dealer points and official online platforms.

Currently, 65-inch and 75-inch models are available on the local market. This television features stunning visuals and unparalleled sound quality with narrow bezels and smart home integration features to enhance user convenience.

Azman Arif Rahman, director of Esquire Electronics, alongside senior officials of Esquire Electronics and representatives of Sharp Singapore, were present.