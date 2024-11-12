Elite Hitech launches eco-friendly AC

Md Shafiqul Islam, managing director of Elite Hitech Industries, attends the launching ceremony of a new model of air conditioner of the company, styled “R290”, in the capital recently. Photo: Elite Hitech Industries

Elite Hitech Industries Ltd recently launched a new model of refrigerant-based air conditioners, R290, which the AC-maker describes as "a leap forward in eco-friendly cooling technology" in Bangladesh.

The R290, a hydrocarbon refrigerant, features zero ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential, the company said in a press release.

This innovation directly aligns with global environmental goals established by the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment, which aim to phase out Hydrochlorofluorocarbons and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Md Shafiqul Islam, managing director of the company and Noor A Alam, deputy managing director, unveiled the air conditioners.

Md Ziaul Hoque, director of the Department of Environment, Arif Mohammad Faisal, programme specialist at UNDP Bangladesh, Md Ali Ahammad Shoukat Choudhury, Md Zahurul Haq, Mohammad Arif Hasan Mamun, and Aloke Kumar Mozumder, professors of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), attended the programme.

The R290 models are equipped with specialised features, including energy efficiency and cost savings, enhanced cooling performance, quiet operation for maximum comfort, advanced safety with leak detection and durable design and extended warranty.

The launch of R290 technology was made possible through collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, UNDP Bangladesh, and GIZ.

Experts at the event praised the company's commitment to international environmental standards, highlighting its contribution to aligning Bangladesh's cooling industry with sustainable practices, the press release added.

Shanin Muntaha, implementation manager at GIZ Bangladesh, Mobarak Hossain Sajid, project manager at UNDP, Md Bahadur Hossain, finance associate, and Md Ziaul Hasan, administrative assistant, attended the event.