Edison Real Estate, Haier Bangladesh sign MoU on service benefits

Edison Real Estate Ltd recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haier Bangladesh Ltd.

Ahmed Pasha, director of product and marketing of the real estate company, and Ashraful Alam, head of sales of the electronics company, penned the MoU at the former's office in the capital's Tejgaon, the realtor said in a press release.

Under this MoU, Haier Bangladesh will offer up to a 15 percent discount on products such as televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, and washing machines to members of Edison Royal Club.

Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, general manager and head of marketing and customer experience of the real estate developer, Ninian Adhikary Nitol, deputy manager for marketing, and Mejbah Uddin, head of product management of the electronics company, Md Raju Ahmed, manager for corporate sales, and Niu Huaxia, PGH from the multinational home appliances manufacturer, were among those present.