Edison Real Estate begins journey in Jolshiri Abashon

Md Aminur Rashid, chairman and CEO of the real estate company, and Major (retd) Md Enamul Hafiz Khan, Brig Gen (retd) Obaidul Hoque, and Colonel (retd) Mohammad Khairuzzaman, landowners of Edison Antonio and Edison Athens, inaugurate the construction of two new residential projects of the company in Jolshiri Abashon recently. Photo: Edison Real Estate

Edison Real Estate Limited recently embarked on its journey in Jolshiri Abashon, their newest area of expansion.

Md Aminur Rashid, chairman and CEO of the real estate company, inaugurated the construction of Edison Antonio and Edison Athens, two new residential projects in the planned residential area, according to a press release.

Major (retd) Md Enamul Hafiz Khan, Brig Gen (retd) Obaidul Hoque, and Colonel (retd) Mohammad Khairuzzaman, landowners of the two residential projects, graced the inaugural ceremony.

Masud Alam and SM Shahedul Karim Munna, additional directors of the real estate company, Md Saiful Islam and Joyanta Prasad Roy, assistant directors, Ahmed Pasha, director, and Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, head of marketing and customer experience, along with family members of the landowners, were also present.