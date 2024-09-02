Edison Real Estate, AkijBashir Group sign MoU on service benefits

Ahmed Pasha, director of Edison Real Estate, and Mohammod Khourshed Alam, chief operating officer of AkijBashir Group, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s head office in the capital’s Tejgaon recently. Photo: Edison Real Estate

Edison Real Estate recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AkijBashir Group.

Ahmed Pasha, director of the realtor, and Mohammod Khourshed Alam, chief operating officer of the business conglomerate, penned the MoU at the latter's head office in the capital's Tejgaon, according to a press release.

Customers of the developer who are also Edison Royal Club members will enjoy up to 20 percent discounts on products made by Akij Ceramics, Aura, Rosa, Akij Board, Lumino and Akij Door.

Mohammed Ashraful Haque, general manager for sales at Akij Ceramics, Md Nazrul Islam, deputy general manager for sales at Akij Particle Board Mills, and Md Shahriar Zaman, head of marketing at Akijbashir Group, attended the signing ceremony.

Bishwajit Paul, assistant general manager for sales at Rosa Sanitaryware, Palash Chandra Das, senior manager at sales at Akij Bathware, and Md Rumel Yestiack Khan, corporate sales manager at Akij Ceramics, were also present.

Among others, Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, head of marketing and customer experience of the realtor, Suman Chandra Majumdar, head of supply chain management, and Ninian Adhikary Nitol, deputy manager for marketing, were also present.