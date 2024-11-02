Eastland Insurance gets new vice-chairman

Eastland Insurance PLC has elected a sponsor director to the post of vice-chairman through a board meeting recently.

The official, Rizwan Rahman, is the managing director of ETBL Holdings, which has interests in infrastructure, financial services, warehousing and print media, said a press release.

He is also a former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021 and 2022.

Rahman also served in the boards of the Export Promotion Bureau, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He joined the family business in 2006 after completing his higher education in the United Kingdom.