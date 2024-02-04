Eastland Insurance Company holds annual branch managers’ conference’

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of Eastland Insurance Company, poses for photographs at the “Annual Branch Managers’ Conference-2024” at DCCI auditorium in Motijheel, Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Eastland Insurance Company

Eastland Insurance Company organised its "37th Annual Branch Managers' Conference-2024" at the DCCI auditorium in the capital's Motijheel on Saturday.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

The chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty, whose divine blessings helped the company achieve 83 percent of the business target set for the year 2023 amid a global economic recession.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Rizwan-Ur Rahman, ASM Qusem and Md Abdul Karim, members of the board, were present.

Shahid-E-Monzooe Morshed, chief executive officer (current charge), presented an analytical report on the company's yearly business.

He appreciated the management team for giving their best efforts to business promotion during these tough times.

Md Shafiul Alam, additional managing director and head of Motijheel branch, M Golam Hafez, additional managing director and head of business, and other senior executives of the company were also present.