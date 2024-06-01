Organisation News
Star Business Report
Sat Jun 1, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 09:45 PM

Organisation News

DS Korea (BD), Sparrow Trade sign MoU on textile chemicals distribution

Baek Ho-young, chairman of Daesung Group, and Md Nazrul Islam, chairman of Sparrow Trade International, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at Uttara Club in Dhaka today. Photo: Sparrow Trade International

DS Korea (BD), a concern of Daesung Group of Korea, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sparrow Trade International to distribute dying chemicals of textiles among exporters.

Baek Ho-young, chairman of Daesung Group, and Md Nazrul Islam, chairman of Sparrow Trade International, penned the MoU at Uttara Club in Dhaka.

The agreement will facilitate the growth of the textiles chemical industry in the country, said Mohsin Khan, managing director of DS Korea (BD).

