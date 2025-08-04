Danish ambassador visits Dan Cake Bangladesh factory

Christian Brix Møller, the Danish ambassador to Bangladesh, and Shah Masud Imam, chief operating officer of Dan Foods Limited, pose for group photographs after visiting Dan Cake Bangladesh factory in Dhaka today. Photo: Dan Cake Bangladesh

A delegation from the Embassy of Denmark, led by Christian Brix Møller, the Danish ambassador to Bangladesh, visited a factory of Dan Cake Bangladesh today, underscoring the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable food production in the country.

The senior leadership of Dan Cake Bangladesh welcomed the delegation and conducted a guided tour of the production facilities, showcasing the company's adherence to international food safety standards and its contribution to the local economy, according to a press release.

During the visit, Ambassador Møller remarked, "Our partnership with Bangladesh is rooted in strong foundations and continues to flourish. Danish companies such as Dan Cake exemplify how we can bring innovation and quality to local markets."

"I am proud to support initiatives that not only strengthen economic ties but also promote safer, more sustainable production practices and generate employment opportunities in Bangladesh," he added.

The visit also featured a presentation outlining Dan Cake's journey in Bangladesh, its future growth plans, and its role in championing Danish excellence in bakery products.

Dan Cake Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and maintaining the highest standards of quality within the food industry.

"We are honoured to host the ambassador and the embassy team," said Shah Masud Imam, chief operating officer of Dan Foods Limited.

"This visit reflects the robust partnership between Denmark and Bangladesh in the food and consumer goods sector," he added.