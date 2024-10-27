Construction expo ‘Build Series of Exhibitions’ on Nov 14

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia-Pacific, speaks at a press conference regarding the 29th Bangladesh edition of Power and Build Series of Exhibitions at the Dhaka Press Club in the capital today. Photo: CEMS-Global USA

The 29th Bangladesh edition of "Build Series of Exhibitions", comprising 6 major international expos that serve as a vital platform for the real estate, construction and renewable energy industry, will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka on November 14.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital today, said a press release.

CEMS-Global USA, a multinational exhibition and convention organiser based in New York, will organise the three-day exhibitions.

The expositions will bring together architects, key manufacturers, and retailers from across the globe to highlight the latest advancements, innovations, and trends in the construction and electricity supply chain sector.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia-Pacific, presided over the press conference, highlighting the importance of these exhibitions in promoting sustainable development and fostering international collaboration.

Speaking at the press conference, she emphasised how the events will continue to position Bangladesh as a global player in real estate, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

"As we are aware that Bangladesh's construction market size is expected to grow from $30.38 billion in 2023 to $41.47 billion by 2028, it is understood that the construction sector is a driving force behind the economic progress of Bangladesh."

"These multisectoral exhibitions will enhance the possibility of increasing B2B connection in all the sectors," she added.

Among others, Tanveer Qamrul Islam, executive director of CEMS Global, Mahmud Riyad Hassan, deputy general manager for marketing and sales, Asraful Islam, assistant general manager for business development and strategic planning at CEMS Bangladesh, were also present.