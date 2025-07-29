bKash offers discounts on health services

Mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash is offering discounts of up to Tk 400 on the purchase of medicines, medical tests, and health check-ups at selected pharmacies, diagnostic centres, and hospitals.

According to a press release issued by bKash, the offers will remain valid until September 10, 2025.

For health check-ups at 127 hospitals across the country, customers can receive a Tk 100 discount when making a bKash payment of at least Tk 1,500. To avail of this offer, users must apply the code 'H3' before completing the payment.

For medical tests, customers will receive a Tk 100 discount by making a minimum bKash payment of Tk 1,000 using the code 'H2' at 483 diagnostic centres nationwide, including Popular Diagnostic, Medinova, BRAC Healthcare, and others. This discount can be used once per day and up to a maximum of two times during the campaign period.

To purchase medicines, customers can enjoy a 5 percent daily discount (up to Tk 25), redeemable up to four times throughout the campaign. The offer applies at nearly 4,500 pharmacies across the country, including Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy, AKS Pharmacy, and others. To receive this discount, users must apply the code 'H1' before payment.