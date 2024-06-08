bKash launches student account for 14 to 18-year-olds

bKash recently launched a "Student Account" in a bid to bring the new generation under digital financial inclusions, aiming to create a cashless society.

Teenagers from 14 to 18 years of age can open this account, which will be linked to their mother or father's bKash account.

A digital birth certificate, active bKash account number of a parent and their consent are required to open the account.

The customers will get a slew of services, including payment of school-college fees, daily small purchases, mobile recharge, send money and bill payment from the MFS provider.

As per the regulations of the central bank, a maximum of Tk 30,000 can be kept in this account and transact Tk 5,000 per day and a maximum of Tk 25,000 per month.

About this new service, Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, said: "We welcome this timely initiative of the central bank to prepare the future generation for digital financial transactions."

The sooner the teens become familiarised with the digital payment ecosystem, the more proficient they will be in their daily transactions as well as financial management.

"The opportunity to open a 'Student Account' with bKash for teenagers will remain a milestone in the initiative of financial inclusion in the country," he added.