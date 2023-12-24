BGMEA president emphasises on demand for skilled workforce

There is no alternative for students in acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills to face the challenges of an evolving world of fashion, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He made this remark during a seminar titled "Opportunities and Prospects in SEIP and Probable Career Build-up in the RMG Sector," jointly organised by the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) and BGMEA at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka today.

Implemented by BGMEA and funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the BGMEA-SEIP project focuses on re-skilling and up-skilling workers and mid-level management in garment factories.

The BGMEA president further emphasised the continuous process of skilling, reskilling, and upskilling workers to align with changing global market dynamics, lauding the role of the SEIP project in meeting the industry's demand for a skilled workforce.

The seminar, held on the sidelines of the BGMEA Career Summit and Fest 2023, featured insights from guests, including Fatema Rahim Veena, additional secretary and executive project director of SEIP, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president (finance) of the BGMEA, and Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, joint secretary and deputy executive director of SEIP.