Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:12 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

BFIU organises meeting with ICCAB

Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:12 PM
Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for photographs after a meeting with newly formed executive committee of the anti-money laundering compliance officers of the Insurance Companies CAMLCOs Association of Bangladesh (ICCAB) at the Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel recently. Photo: ICCAB

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) recently organised a meeting with the newly-formed executive committee of anti-money laundering compliance officers of the Insurance Companies CAMLCOs Association of Bangladesh (ICCAB) at the Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel.

Md Masud Biswas, head of BFIU, presided over the meeting, the organisation said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among others, Md Rafiqul Islam, executive director of BFIU, Mohammad Anisur Rahman, director, Muhammed Mohsin Hossaini, additional director, and Probir Chandra Das, chairman of ICCAB, and Moinul Hye Asif, general secretary, along with other members of the executive committee and officials of BFIU were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

লিটারে পেট্রল-অকটেন আড়াই, ডিজেল ১ টাকা বাড়ল

অকটেনের দাম বেড়ে ১২৮ টাকা ৫০ পয়সা হয়েছে।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

তিন ইসলামি ব্যাংকের ‘ঋণ কেলেঙ্কারি’ তদন্তের নির্দেশ বাতিল করল হাইকোর্ট

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification