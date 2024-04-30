BFIU organises meeting with ICCAB

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for photographs after a meeting with newly formed executive committee of the anti-money laundering compliance officers of the Insurance Companies CAMLCOs Association of Bangladesh (ICCAB) at the Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel recently. Photo: ICCAB

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) recently organised a meeting with the newly-formed executive committee of anti-money laundering compliance officers of the Insurance Companies CAMLCOs Association of Bangladesh (ICCAB) at the Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel.

Md Masud Biswas, head of BFIU, presided over the meeting, the organisation said in a press release.

Among others, Md Rafiqul Islam, executive director of BFIU, Mohammad Anisur Rahman, director, Muhammed Mohsin Hossaini, additional director, and Probir Chandra Das, chairman of ICCAB, and Moinul Hye Asif, general secretary, along with other members of the executive committee and officials of BFIU were also present.