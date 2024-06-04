Berger Paints, Prime Bank sign MoU to enhance customer benefits

AKM Sadeque Newaj, chief business officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Berger Paints Bangladesh recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Bank in a bid to strengthen mutual cooperation and cultivate a beneficial relationship for their customers.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of the bank, and AKM Sadeque Newaj, chief business officer of the paints and coatings manufacturer, signed the deal at the bank's corporate office in Gulshan, according to a press release.

"Prime Bank prioritises making our customers' dream homes a reality. We are delighted to collaborate with Berger Paints as we share the same vision. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving our common goal," Muhaimin said.

"We have always been committed to helping our customers create their dream homes. We are proud to partner with Prime Bank to make this journey easier and more comfortable for our customers," Newaz said.

Through this strategic partnership, the bank's customers will enjoy preferential rates on Berger Paints' express painting services, illusions, and interior design consultancy services. Berger Paints' customers will also be eligible for special benefits from the bank.

Shabbir Ahmad, head of corporate sales at Berger Paints, Dewan Mahbubul Hasan, head of experience zone, and Sayed Shorif Russel, category manager, along with other officials from both the organisations were also present.