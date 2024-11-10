Berger opens experience zone at Bashundhara

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new experience zone, styled “Berger Experience Zone, Bashundhara”, at Ranks Business Centre on Pragati Sarani in the capital’s Kuril today. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited launched "Berger Experience Zone, Bashundhara" in Dhaka to enhance customer service excellence and expand their accessibility to comprehensive painting solutions.

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of the paint and coating manufacturing company, inaugurated the new experience zone at Ranks Business Centre on Pragati Sarani in the capital's Kuril area today, said a press release.

"Berger wants to expand its services across the country so that people can enjoy quality painting services according to their needs and preferences. That's why we have launched this experience zone in the Bashundhara area to provide innovative and advanced technological services to our customers," Chowdhury said.

"Customer service is essential for any company, and this outlet will act as a one-stop point for all painting solutions. Additionally, through the inauguration of this zone, Berger continues to take necessary initiatives to offer high-quality products and services to its customers," she added.

Berger has more than 30 experience zones across the country.

Regarding the new experience zone, Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer and director, said, "In planning the entire interior of a home or office, it is crucial to have a preliminary idea of how the colour scheme will impact the overall setting before making any colour changes."

"This is where our experience zone will assist customers. Our experienced and skilled staff will be available to guide customers throughout the process of selecting the right colour scheme," he added.

Customers can also reach out to the 24/7 call centre at 16804 for further assistance.

Among others, Sajjad Rahim Chowdhury, group chief financial officer and director of the company, Abul Kashem Mohammad Sadeq Nawaz Chowdhury, chief business officer, and Shamim Uz Zaman, chief marketing officer, were also present.