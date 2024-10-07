Bangladesh represented at 2024 Smart City Expo World Congress in Hangzhou

The 2024 Smart City Expo World Congress in Hangzhou took place from September 25 to 29, and showcased the transformative potential of smart city technologies, with an emphasis on partnerships to drive global urban development.

Md Sahariar Hasan Jiisun, national consultant of a2i, Bangladesh, represented Bangladesh at the expo, said a press release.

The expo highlighted China's leadership in smart cities, particularly through data-driven governance and AI. Bangladesh could replicate successful models like Shenzhen's, where smart technologies optimise public services and enhance governance.

Countries like China, Spain, and Dubai have expressed interest in collaborating with Bangladesh on key areas such as electric vehicles (EV), the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and urban development, according to a press release.

These partnerships present an opportunity for Bangladesh to adopt global best practices while tailoring solutions to local needs.

Moreover, the focus on EVs and sustainable infrastructure aligns with Bangladesh's urban mobility needs.

Bangladesh is already making strides in AI and digital trade, but collaborations with global tech leaders like Huawei and Dahua could fast-track progress, said the press release.

Strategic investments in 5G, IoT, and renewable energy will be crucial for building sustainable, resilient cities, positioning Bangladesh as a regional leader in smart urban development.