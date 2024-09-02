Organisation News
Bangladesh General Insurance Company declares 10% cash dividend

Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:17 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:20 PM
Towhid Samad, chairman of Bangladesh General Insurance Company, presides over the insurer’s 39th annual general meeting which was held virtually recently. The meeting declared a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Bangladesh General Insurance Company

Bangladesh General Insurance Company declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The declaration came at the insurer's 39th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, the bank said in a press release.

Towhid Samad, chairman of the insurance company, presided over the meeting.

Salim Bhuiyan, vice-chairman of the insurer, Md Shakil Rizvi, public director, Mohammad Manjur Mahmud, nominated director, and Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, independent director, attended the meeting.

Saifuddin Ahmed, assistant managing director and company secretary, conducted the meeting.

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, along with a number of shareholders and senior officials, also joined the meeting.

