Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association arranges seminar in Dhaka

Md Almagir Kabir, president of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association, poses for photographs with participants of a daylong seminar, styled “Crisis of Cement Industry and Its Probable Solutions”, at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hotel in the capital recently. photo: Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association

The Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) recently organised a daylong seminar, styled "Crisis of Cement Industry and Its Probable Solutions", at the Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.

Md Almagir Kabir, president of the BCMA, presided over the seminar, the association said in a press release.

At the programme, Kabir, also vice-chairman of Crown Cement, emphasised the need for coordination between various departments of manufacturing companies to combat these challenges.

Imran Karim, first vice-president of BCMA and vice-chairman of Confidence Cement, also highlighted the necessity of process efficiency in every organisation.

Financial Management Consultant Mohammad Zahid Hossain demonstrated manageable challenges and unmanageable challenges and ways to mitigate credit risk.

He suggested every organisation maintain optimum cash flow and emphasised the reduction of bad debt.

Shankar Kumar Roy, executive director of BCMA, delivered a presentation, titled "Bangladesh Cement Industry: An Overview," describing the demand, raw material import scenario, and BCMA's role in protecting the interests of cement manufacturers.

More than 100 participants, comprising members of top management, directors, CEOs, chief marketing officers, chief financial officers, and other senior officials of cement manufacturers attended the session. They shared prudent suggestions and valuable thoughts to overcome the challenges faced by the cement industry.

Md Shahidullah, member of the BCMA executive committee and managing director of Metrocem Cement Mills, was also present.