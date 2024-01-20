Assure Group celebrates 18th year of operations

Md Sheikh Shadi, chairman and founder of Assure Group, cuts a cake to celebrate the company’s 18th years of operation in the country’s real estate sector at its corporate office in Gulshan on Friday. Photo: Assure Group

Assure Group, a real estate developer in Bangladesh, stepped into the 18th year of operations in the country's real estate sector.

On the occasion, the company arranged a programme at its corporate office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Friday, while Md Sheikh Shadi, chairman and founder of the realtor, attended the event as chief guest, said a press release.

Shadi expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of all that contributed to Assure Group's success.

"As the Group celebrates its 18th-year milestone, the occasion highlighted a commitment to growth, innovation, and shared values," he said.

Among others, Jashia Afrin, a director of Assure Group, was present.