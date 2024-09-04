Asset Developments & Holdings donates Tk 20 lakh for flood victims

Nabil Khan, Mohammed Qumruzzaman and Ashraf Uz Zaman, directors of Asset Management & Holdings, hand over a cheque worth Tk 20 lakh to Faruk E Azam, adviser to the ministry of disaster management and relief, for flood victims at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently. Photo: Asset Developments & Holdings

Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd, a developer company in Bangladesh, donated a financial relief package worth Tk 20 lakh for the flood-affected people in the eastern and southeastern regions of Bangladesh.

The aid will be donated to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Nabil Khan, Mohammed Qumruzzaman and Ashraf Uz Zaman, directors of the developer company, handed over the cheque to Faruk E Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

The amount includes a voluntary contribution of a one-day salary of officers at the firm.

The company encourages other businesses and individuals to join hands in supporting flood victims across Bangladesh. "Together, we can build a beautiful tomorrow for our country," the press release added.

Among others, Nafis Khan, general manager of the developer company, and Navera Khan, assistant general manager, were also present.