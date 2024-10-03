Alliance Finance holds board meeting

Jowher Rizvi, chairman of Alliance Finance PLC, presides over the company’s sixth board meeting, which was held virtually recently. Photo: Alliance Finance

Alliance Finance PLC recently organised its sixth board meeting at the company's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Jowher Rizvi, chairman of the non-bank financial institution, presided over the meeting, the company said in a press release.

Members of the board joined the meeting from Sri Lanka, the US and Thailand virtually.

Pradeep Amirthanayagam, chairman of People's Leasing and Finance PLC of Sri Lanka, Udesh Gunawardena, chief operating officer, Lutfe M Ayub, chairman of Rabab Fashions, and Kanti K Saha, chief executive officer of Alliance Finance Limited, virtually attended the meeting.

Among others, directors of the non-bank financial institution, along with other senior officials of the company across the country were also present.