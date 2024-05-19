Alliance Finance, Concord Real Estate sign MoU on home loan

Wishva Wickramarachchi, chief financial officer of Alliance finance, and Enamul Haque, executive director for marketing and sales of Concord Real Estate, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding on home loans at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Alliance Finance

Alliance Finance recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Concord Real Estate to finance the potential apartment buyers of the realtor and offer them exclusive home loan benefits at a competitive rate.

Wishva Wickramarachchi, chief financial officer of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), and Enamul Haque, executive director for marketing and sales of the realtor, penned the MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Shahanur Rashid, head of business of the NBFI, Ali Tasben Haque Riyad, unit head of corporate business, and Shah Md Abu Ruyhun, assistant vice-president for retail business, were present.

Among others, Ahmed Alamgir Zavid, senior manager for customer service of the realtor, along with other senior officials and executives of both organisations were also present.