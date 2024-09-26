AkijBashir Group’s Rosa awarded ‘Best Sanitaryware Manufacturer in Asia’

Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group, receives an award at the TecnAwards 2024 organised by Italian Exhibition Group “Tecna”, in collaboration with the Association of Italian Manufacturers of Ceramic Machinery and Equipment (ACIMAC), at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy recently. Photo: AkijBashir Group

Rosa, a sanitaryware and bathware brand of AkijBashir Group, has recently been awarded "Best Sanitaryware Manufacturer in Asia" for its outstanding technological investments in its sanitaryware manufacturing unit at the TecnAwards 2024.

The award ceremony, organised by the Italian Exhibition Group "Tecna" in collaboration with the Association of Italian Manufacturers of Ceramic Machinery and Equipment (ACIMAC), was held at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy, the company said in a press release.

Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group, received the award at the ceremony in Rimini, Italy.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, chief operating officer of AkijBashir Group, was also present, along with other company officials.