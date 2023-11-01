AKASH Digital TV offers special discount

Akash Digital TV, a Direct To Home (DTH) service provider, launched a special campaign for its consumers recently, offering them the chance to avail an AKASH connection starting at Tk 2,999, with a 12-month standard pack recharge.

Akash Digital TV is the first DTH service in Bangladesh, launched by Beximco Communications Ltd. Through DTH, signals are directly received from the satellite by satellite dishes installed at user's premises.

The provider is also offering similar offers for its six, three and one-month standard pack recharges when purchasing a new connection, said a press release.

Customers will save Tk 1,800 with a 12-month recharge and TK 1,300 with a 6-month recharge respectively, in addition to getting free home delivery and installation with one year of warranty.

This offer is valid until November 30.