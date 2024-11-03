AI literacy essential for future readiness, say experts

The University of Cambridge organised a conference, styled “Navigating the Hybrid AI: Insights from the Cambridge Gen AI in Education Conference”, at the Hilton Cambridge City Centre in the United Kingdom recently. Photo: Courtesy

Without a solid understanding of the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and allowing it to develop autonomously, the future of humankind could face "unforeseen dangers", warned a leading academic at an event at the University of Cambridge.

"To be future-ready, we need to augment our own learning to work with AI," said Professor Mairéad Pratschke, a professor of the University of Manchester, at the programme.

Titled "Navigating the Hybrid AI: Insights from the Cambridge Gen AI in Education Conference", it was organised by the Faculty of Education, the University of Cambridge, at the Hilton Cambridge City Centre in the UK recently, said a press release.

Razoun Siddiky Tohin, a British Institutes Consultant in Italy, emphasised on bridging the digital divide and addressing educational inequalities.

His insights underscored the urgent need for equitable access to technology.

Professor Wayne Holmes, a consultant of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), cautioned attendees about complacency regarding AI's role in education.

"If you are comfortable with ChatGPT writing your emails today, don't be surprised if you find yourself sidelined in ten years," he commented.,

His call for critical engagement with AI resonated throughout the conference.

Rupert Wegerif, professor of the University of Cambridge, proposed expanding dialogic spaces between students and AI tools as a potential solution to these challenges.

Professor Steven Watson, chairperson of the conference, emphasised the importance of collaborative projects between educators and AI developers to foster innovation.

The conference featured interactive discussions on innovative learning environments, showcasing contributions from experts across institutions like Harvard and Oxford.