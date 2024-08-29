ACI Motors stands by Sena Kalyan Sangstha in assisting flood victims

ACI Motors recently provided a portable generator to Sena Kalyan Sangstha to ensure emergency power for flood-affected people in Dalba in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila.

Bangladesh is facing a devastating flood that has left many homeless, without food, and struggling to meet essential needs.

Understanding the critical importance of uninterrupted power during such a crisis, ACI Power Solution has supplied a portable generator to Sena Kalyan Sangstha, according to a press release.

This generator will be used to meet urgent needs, provide lighting at night, and power essential electronic devices in the area.

ACI Power Solution is committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply by providing international-standard products and 24/7 after-sales service.

"We are dedicated to serving the country and meeting all essential needs," the press release added.