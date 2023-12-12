Abul Khair Steel holds conference

Organisation News
Md Aminul Islam, professor of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, presents a keynote at the conference, styled “EngineeringXcellence”, organised by Abul Khair Steel at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani recently. Photo: Abul Khair Group

Abul Khair Steel, a steel manufacturing company and a subsidiary of Abul Khair Group, recently organised a conference styled "EngineeringXcellence" at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani.

Md Aminul Islam, professor of materials and metallurgical engineering of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), presented a keynote at the conference, the company said in a press release.

Islam highlighted the critical link between earthquake resistance and refining of steel at the event.

From his presentation, attendees gained insights into cutting-edge techniques, material science advancements, and global best practices.

The event will serve as a cornerstone in advancing engineering practices for a safer and sturdier future, the press release said.

Engineers from different government and non-government organisations across the country took part in the daylong conference.

