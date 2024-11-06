4-day fair on textile, garment solutions opens in Purbachal

Nasreen Jahan, secretary to the ministry of civil aviation and tourism, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the 23rd Bangladesh edition of the “Textile Series of Exhibitions” organised by CEMS-Global USA at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal Dhaka today. Photo: CEMS-Global USA

The 23rd edition of a four-day Textile Series of Exhibitions kicked off at Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Dhaka today, organised by multinational exhibition and convention organiser CEMS-Global USA.

A diverse range of solutions and products on textile garment machinery, yarn, fabric, apparel, trims, accessories, dyestuff and chemicals were put on display.

Nasreen Jahan, secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, inaugurated the events as chief guest, according to a press release.

The events will serve as a gateway for foreign companies to expand into Bangladesh's vibrant textile and garment manufacturing market, helping to strengthen the country's position as a global leader in the textile supply chain, she said.

These exhibitions will not only be a platform for showcasing products and technologies but also a forum for fostering meaningful connections between industry players, she added.

Presiding over the ceremony, Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia-Pacific, said the fairs brings together manufacturers and suppliers from around the world to showcase their latest products.

These also allow them to network, explore new business partnerships and opportunities, access potential global markets and stay updated on the advancements shaping the global textile and apparel landscape, she said.

With a special emphasis on innovation and sustainability, the event aims to equip businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern textile landscape.

Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau and administrator of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Md Shahidul Islam, director general of the Department of Textiles, were present.

Shah Mohammad Mahboob, executive member (additional secretary) of marketing and communication at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and Mohammad Hatem, president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, also attended the ceremony.