Barobi Design launches Jomoo's luxury bathware

Barobi Design officials and guests pose for photographs during the launching ceremony of Jomoo products at Barobi's flagship store in the capital's Banani recently. Photo: Jomoo Group

Barobi Design launched the latest bathware products of Jomoo Group, a Chinese brand, during an event at its flagship store in the capital's Banani recently.

The event attracted industry leaders, designers, and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts, according to a press release.

Alongside Jomoo, Barobi's portfolio includes the UK sanitaryware brand Bagnodesign and the high-end Polish tiles manufacturer Tubadzin.

Jomoo has garnered numerous prestigious accolades worldwide, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and German Design Award. It showcased new products that blend advanced technology with elegant design for a unique experience.

The new collection includes smart restroom fixtures, such as touchless faucets and digital shower systems.

Guests were treated to exclusive previews of the collection, special promotional offers, and the opportunity to interact with Jomoo's design team, who flew in from China.

The evening concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with insights into the future of smart living.