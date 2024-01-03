Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:24 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Zero margin import facility sought for six essential commodities

Traders made the demand for onion, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas, dates
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:09 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:24 PM
Zero margin import facility sought for six essential commodities

Basic commodity importers and traders today demanded zero margin import of six commodities which will be essential during the upcoming Ramadan.

The six items are onion, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas and dates.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Businesses made the demand in a meeting with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

The secretary said the commerce ministry will send a letter to the central bank with a call to ease the conditions and make US dollar available for import of the six commodities ahead of the Ramadan.

The holy month of fasting for Muslims is scheduled to begin in the second week of March depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ghosh held the meeting with the businessmen to inform about the stock and supply situation of those goods ahead of the Ramadan.

Related topic:
Basic commodityRamadanZero margin import facility
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Girlfriend breaks up with boyfriend because he’s obsessed with chikon jilapi

Girlfriend breaks up with boyfriend because he’s obsessed with chikon jilapi

‘Wild’: Sehri Tales selections, Day 26

‘Hurt’: Sehri Tales selections, Day 22

‘Read’: Sehri Tales selections, Day 20

‘Sticker’: Sehri Tales selections, Day 25

|বাংলাদেশ

গুজবের বিরুদ্ধে সতর্ক থাকুন: সাংবাদিকদের উদ্দেশে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘অনলাইন নিউজ মিডিয়া এখন দ্রুত বিকাশ লাভ করছে। মানুষ এখন মুদ্রিত সংবাদপত্রের পরিবর্তে অনলাইনে খবর পড়ার জন্য ক্রমবর্ধমান হারে ব্রাউজ করছে—যা প্রিন্ট মিডিয়ার জন্য একটি চ্যালেঞ্জ হিসেবে উপস্থিত হচ্ছে।...

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৩ সালে বাংলাদেশের কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রায় তিনগুণ বেড়েছে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification