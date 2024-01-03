Zero margin import facility sought for six essential commodities

Traders made the demand for onion, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas, dates

Basic commodity importers and traders today demanded zero margin import of six commodities which will be essential during the upcoming Ramadan.

The six items are onion, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas and dates.

Businesses made the demand in a meeting with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

The secretary said the commerce ministry will send a letter to the central bank with a call to ease the conditions and make US dollar available for import of the six commodities ahead of the Ramadan.

The holy month of fasting for Muslims is scheduled to begin in the second week of March depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ghosh held the meeting with the businessmen to inform about the stock and supply situation of those goods ahead of the Ramadan.