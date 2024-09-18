World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser arrives in Dhaka

An atrium is seen at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, US, October 14, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region Martin Raiser arrived in Dhaka today for a two-day visit.

During his stay, Raiser is scheduled to meet with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, and other senior government officials, according to a statement.

The visit comes at a time when the interim government, sworn in last month after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government, is seeking funds from multilateral lenders to replenish reserves and stabilise the battered economy.

The World Bank has pledged $3 billion this fiscal year to support Bangladesh's reform initiatives.

Since the independence of Bangladesh, the World Bank has been one of its key development partners, committing around $44 billion, primarily in grants and concessional credits.

Bangladesh currently has the largest active program supported by the World Bank Group's International Development Association.