Business
Star Business Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:16 PM

Most Viewed

Business

World Bank may provide $2 billion in budget support 

Star Business Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:06 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:16 PM

The World Bank (WB) is considering a $2 billion budget support for Bangladesh during the current fiscal year, according to the multilateral lender's South Asia Region Vice President Martin Raiser.

He said the final decisions on financial support would be made at the World Bank's board meeting. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I cannot commit on behalf of the board, but the provision of $2 billion is under review," he told journalists after a meeting with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed at the Secretariat in Dhaka today. 

Raiser said that funds from ongoing projects may also be redirected to different sectors, potentially increasing the total amount of aid.

"The World Bank is a long-time partner of Bangladesh. We want to continue this partnership."

The World Bank's International Development Association is currently assessing how it can further contribute to Bangladesh's needs, Raiser added, as the institution looks at potential avenues for financial assistance.

Related topic:
World Bankbudget support
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

World Bank, ADB promise more support but call for reforms

8m ago

Bangladesh receives $900 million in World Bank loans for two projects

2m ago

World Bank, ADB urged to continue funding logically acceptable projects

1m ago
World Bank's Growth Forecasts for South Asian Countries

Economy to post subdued growth for at least three years

5m ago

Forced bank mergers may be counterproductive: World Bank 

5m ago
টায়ারের দাম
|শিল্পখাত

কাঁচামালের দাম বাড়ায় বাড়ছে টায়ারের দাম

দেশের বাজারের অর্ধেকের বেশি নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকা গাজী টায়ার্স হঠাৎ বন্ধের পর গত এক সপ্তাহে অন্যান্য ব্র্যান্ডের টায়ারের দাম প্রতি পিস ২০০ থেকে ৮০০ টাকা পর্যন্ত বেড়েছে।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সপ্তাহের শেষ কর্মদিবসে রাজধানীতে তীব্র যানজট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification