World Bank may provide $2 billion in budget support 

The World Bank (WB) is considering a $2 billion budget support for Bangladesh during the current fiscal year, according to the multilateral lender's South Asia Region Vice President Martin Raiser.

He said the final decisions on financial support would be made at the World Bank's board meeting.

"I cannot commit on behalf of the board, but the provision of $2 billion is under review," he told journalists after a meeting with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed at the Secretariat in Dhaka today.

Raiser said that funds from ongoing projects may also be redirected to different sectors, potentially increasing the total amount of aid.

"The World Bank is a long-time partner of Bangladesh. We want to continue this partnership."

The World Bank's International Development Association is currently assessing how it can further contribute to Bangladesh's needs, Raiser added, as the institution looks at potential avenues for financial assistance.