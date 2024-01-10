Who will be new finance, commerce and planning ministers?

Although many ministers in the outgoing cabinet have been able to keep their place in the upcoming one, some big names have been left out.

This means the government might bring in new faces to the ministries such as finance, commerce and planning as outgoing Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, and Planning Minister MA Mannan have not been named yet for the top jobs for the next term of the government.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain has disclosed the names of the new cabinet during a media briefing at the secretariat today.

The exclusion of Kamal, Tipu Munshi and Mannan raises curiosity about who are going to be assigned in their places to run the key ministries. The three veteran politicians have been elected as lawmakers in the 12th parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday.

The three ministers have been in the spotlight for the past four years as the country navigated the twin crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Of them, Kamal drew criticism for the government's failure to manage the economic crisis, which saw gross domestic output decelerate.

Also, the foreign currency reserves have plunged to a record low from a record high in a span of two years, the banking sector has continued to be plagued by irregularities and loan scams, non-performing loans are mounting, and inflation surged to a decade-high.

What is more, the veteran minister did not attend key meetings of the finance ministry although the economy is facing one of its worst crises in recent decades, said a source in November.

Tipu Munshi faced criticism for the price spiral of basic commodities and for the commerce ministry's failure to rein in market manipulation.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi were also not included in the new cabinet.

The government is scheduled to announce the portfolios of the new ministers tomorrow.

The new cabinet is likely to start with 37 ministers, including the prime minister, if no new names are added today. The outgoing cabinet comprises 45 ministers.