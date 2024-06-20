Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:33 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Where are the analysts who predicted Bangladesh would go bankrupt? asks finance minister

The minister attends a post-budget seminar of Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:28 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:33 PM

The World Bank continued to extend loans to Bangladesh as the global lender thinks the country is on the right track, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today.

Then the minister blasted the people who commented that the south Asian nation would go bankrupt soon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

How could one say that Bangladesh is going to bankrupt or has gone bankrupt? the minister questioned.

Ali made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a post-budget seminar held at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council in Dhaka's Farmgate.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association organised the event titled "Bangladesh economy in the global perspective: 'National budget 2024-25' for growth, inflation, food and nutrition security".

"We have proposed a people-friendly budget. Try to understand this. There is still time to revise the budget as it has not yet been passed," he said.

The minister also urged the critics to make comments on the economy carefully and take responsibility.

"Everybody wants to talk about the economy. It's natural. But they have to talk responsibly and understand it properly," he said.

He also requested people not to make premature comments about the budget.

The proposed budget was a courageous and moderate one, Professor Shamsul Alam, former state minister for planning, said at the event.

Related topic:
Bangladesh economyBangladesh Agricultural Economists Association
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Employed people by broad sectors in Bangladesh

Industries created more jobs amid slowdown. Economists find it puzzling

1m ago
Bangladesh bank measures to tackle inflation

Implications of recent central bank policy measures

1m ago
bangladesh budget fy2024-25

Another mostly disappointing budget

1w ago
Next budget will be challenging than previous years: Debapriya

Next budget will be challenging than previous years: Debapriya

1m ago
barriers to bangladesh's economic development and solutions

Three major barriers to economy’s progress

1w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

‘কারিগরি-অকারিগরি কারণে অনেক সময় ভুতুড়ে বিদ্যুৎ বিলের ঘটনা ঘটতে পারে’

‘সরকার শহর ও গ্রাম নির্বিশেষে সমতার ভিত্তিতে বিদ্যুৎ সরবরাহে সচেষ্ট রয়েছে।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বিএনপি বৈরী সম্পর্ক রেখেছিল বলে দেশের অনেক ক্ষতি হয়েছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification