Where are the analysts who predicted Bangladesh would go bankrupt? asks finance minister

The minister attends a post-budget seminar of Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association

The World Bank continued to extend loans to Bangladesh as the global lender thinks the country is on the right track, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today.

Then the minister blasted the people who commented that the south Asian nation would go bankrupt soon.

How could one say that Bangladesh is going to bankrupt or has gone bankrupt? the minister questioned.

Ali made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a post-budget seminar held at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council in Dhaka's Farmgate.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association organised the event titled "Bangladesh economy in the global perspective: 'National budget 2024-25' for growth, inflation, food and nutrition security".

"We have proposed a people-friendly budget. Try to understand this. There is still time to revise the budget as it has not yet been passed," he said.

The minister also urged the critics to make comments on the economy carefully and take responsibility.

"Everybody wants to talk about the economy. It's natural. But they have to talk responsibly and understand it properly," he said.

He also requested people not to make premature comments about the budget.

The proposed budget was a courageous and moderate one, Professor Shamsul Alam, former state minister for planning, said at the event.