WEF identifies 6 challenges Bangladesh would face in two years

They are: energy shortage, inflation, economic downturn, inequality, public debt and unemployment

Bangladesh will face energy supply shortage, inflation, economic downturn, inequality, public debt and unemployment in the next two years, according to a survey of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The forum shared the information in its Global Risks Report 2024 published on January 10 and the report was written based on a survey involving top executives of 71 businesses.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) carried out the executive opinion survey in 2023.

The challenges mentioned in the 2023 report were rapid and/or sustained inflation, debt crises, severe commodity price shocks, human-made environmental damage, and geopolitical contestation of resources.

This year, businesspeople are thinking energy shortage would be main challenge, which was not a matter of concern for them the previous year.

In the report, the WEF identified some of the most severe risks for Bangladesh and more than 100 other countries in the next two years.

In the next two years, businesspeople of the world considered misinformation and disinformation as the most severe global risk followed by extreme weather events, societal polarisation, cyber insecurity and armed conflict.