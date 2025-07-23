Walton signs Barbados firm as global distributor

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has signed a global distributorship agreement with Barbados-based private company Bargain Warehouse Inc to expand its international reach.

Bargain Warehouse will sell, distribute, and market 13 Walton products in 16 territories under a six-year agreement, according to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website yesterday.

Walton, one of the leading electronics manufacturers in Bangladesh, said the deal aims to expand its global footprint and strengthen its international market presence.

However, Walton's net profit declined to around Tk 392 crore in the January–March quarter of fiscal year 2024–25, compared to nearly Tk 422 crore in the same period a year earlier.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsors and directors held 61.09 percent of the company's shares, while institutional investors accounted for 0.60 percent, foreign investors 0.09 percent, and the general public 38.22 percent, as per DSE data.

Walton began its journey in 1977. In early 2008, it commenced manufacturing refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and compressors before expanding into televisions and home and electrical appliances, according to its website.