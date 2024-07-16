Users in universities facing mobile internet disruption
Mobile users have reported facing problems in using mobile internet at various universities across the country amid violence centring quota reforms for public sector jobs.
The students of Dhaka University and Rajshahi University said they are experiencing very slow internet.
Students from Jahangirnagar University also reported facing the same problem.
Top officials of the BTRC could not be reached by phone for comments.
