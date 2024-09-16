USAID to provide over $200m

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide over $200 million in aid to support the interim government in advancing Bangladesh's development, empowering youths, and strengthening democracy and governance in the country.

To this end, the USAID and Economic Relations Division (ERD) signed an agreement at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka yesterday.

"This new agreement highlights the priorities of the interim government focused on inclusive growth and prosperity for the people of Bangladesh. This means we are looking at economic stability and growth," said Anjali Kaur, deputy assistant administrator of the Bureau for Asia at USAID, after the agreement signing.

"We are looking at improving health. We are looking at being able to strengthen governance across the country. We are looking at being able to empower youth and making sure that they have the opportunities to be able to grow," she added.

ERD Additional Secretary AKM Shahabuddin and Mission Director of USAID Reed J Aeschliman signed the deal for the $202 million grant, which is a portion of USAID's total commitment of $954 million to Bangladesh for the period of 2021-2026.

USAID has so far provided $425 million under its commitment.

The US has been a partner of Bangladesh since 1972.

Through the 1974 Economic, Technical and Related Assistance Agreement, the US has contributed over $8 billion across various sectors, including democracy and governance, food security, health, education, and climate change, primarily through USAID and other US agencies, the ERD said in a press release.

After a meeting with senior officials of the US Treasury Department and USAID, Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said they have discussed financial sector reforms and cooperation between Bangladesh and the US in the sector.

"We have also discussed increasing cooperation for export diversification," he added.

While replying to a media query, Ahmed said they also discussed issues for cooperation in areas such as the recovery of money laundered abroad.