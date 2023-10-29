Unilever reports higher profit despite falling revenue

The operating cost slumped 37 percent to Tk 51 crore during the nine months of 2023 from Tk 81.5 crore during the same period a year ago. The net finance income surged 627 percent to Tk 12.22 crore.

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCCL), the manufacturer of Horlicks in Bangladesh, said it generated a 25 percent year-on-year higher profit in the three quarters to September although revenue dropped.

According to the financial statements published today, the multinational company's overall sales declined 6 percent to Tk 300 crore in January- September. On the other hand, the cost of raw materials increased, which resulted in a decline in gross profits.

Yet, the manufacturer, a part of the Unilever Group of Companies, managed to increase its net profit by significantly reducing operating expenses and improving net finance income.

The operating cost slumped 37 percent to Tk 51 crore during the nine months of 2023 from Tk 81.5 crore during the same period a year ago. The net finance income surged 627 percent to Tk 12.22 crore.

As such, UCCL recorded a 25 percent increase in net profit to Tk 67.8 crore. It registered Tk 54 crore in net profit in the same period a year ago.

The earnings per share rose to Tk 35.19 in January-September of 2023 from Tk 28.04 in the same period the previous year.

The company, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Ltd, said despite a significant increase in raw and packing material costs and a marginal drop in revenue, the EPS improved due to efficiency in operating expenses and a one-off benefit coming out of reassessment of past liabilities and obligations.

It also received a one-off waiver of technical assistance fee and royalty granted from the parent company for 2023 considering the current economic condition of the country.

Shares of the company rose 0.70 percent to Tk 2,050 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange as of 11.48 am.

Unilever Overseas Holdings BV acquired 81.98 percent of shares of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh in June 2020, and subsequently, the name was changed to Unilever Consumer Care Ltd.