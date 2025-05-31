Uncertainty has increased among investors: Debapriya

The government should sit with political parties to discuss future fiscal direction

Uncertainty has increased among investors, mainly due to the lack of meaningful discussion between political players and the interim government about the country's future fiscal direction, said Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

"Without political consensus and policy continuity, private investors will remain hesitant," he said.

He made the remarks while addressing a pre-budget debate for the 2025–26 fiscal year, organised by Debate for Democracy at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in the capital today.

He expressed regret that no dialogue was held between the interim government and political parties regarding the national budget.

"Such discussions could have fostered the policy continuity investors demand," he added.

According to him, the government should pursue fiscal discipline, restore stability in the banking sector, and engage in cross-party dialogue to assure investors of a predictable policy environment.

"Only then can we ensure that the budget becomes a tool for recovery, not merely survival," he said.

Bhattacharya made the comments at a critical time when the interim government is preparing to announce the national budget on June 2 amid economic uncertainty and political transition.

He criticised the interim government's reliance on domestic bank borrowing, noting that high interest rates and a weak banking system are undermining private investment.

"Investment and employment are interconnected," he said, cautioning that macroeconomic stability will falter if confidence in long-term policy continuity is not ensured.

On revenue mobilisation, Bhattacharya highlighted that Bangladesh's tax-to-GDP ratio has dropped below 8 percent — among the lowest globally.

"Even Nepal collects more tax than us despite having a lower per capita income," he remarked.

Over-reliance on indirect taxes, he cautioned, fosters inequality, as the burden disproportionately affects the poor.

To build a fairer system, he called for a shift toward direct taxation, particularly targeting luxury spending and wealth.

"Two-thirds of our taxes come from indirect sources. This must change," he said, suggesting new tax measures on second cars, high-value services, and digital transactions.

Bhattacharya also urged reforms in tax administration, including digitisation and the integration of tax identification numbers with national IDs, bank accounts, and social benefit cards to curb evasion.

"Tax compliance is not just the government's job. Citizens must also demand receipts, avoid cash deals, and stop enabling the culture of evasion," he added.

He criticised the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED)'s narrow focus on financial expenditure rather than performance-based outcomes, stating: "Budget accountability must shift from inputs to impacts. Otherwise, taxpayers lose faith."

Regarding budget financing, Bhattacharya proposed an innovative revenue stream: seizing and monetising illicit assets.

"This could be a breakthrough — using laundered, untaxed, and defaulted funds as a source of budgetary finance," he said.

He said it is essential for building a moral economy.

Despite some achievements, like repaying $5 billion in foreign debt and maintaining exchange rate stability, he warned that the upcoming budget risks being a "repackaged version of the past" without structural change.

Moderating the pre-budget debate, Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, chairman of Debate for Democracy, said, "Corruption, inequality, and weak tax management will hinder budget implementation."

Kiran warned that political instability could deter investment and disrupt trade.

He urged the interim government to expose and prosecute corrupt officials and loan defaulters.

Without tax reform and increased allocations for health, education, agriculture, and social security, he said, the upcoming 2025–26 budget will be just "old wine in a new bottle."

A politically neutral tax structure is essential to restoring fiscal balance, he added.

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology defeated Mymensingh's Ananda Mohan College in the debate.