Two new scanners start operation at Ctg port

Export containers come under scanning

Two fixed scanners were launched at two entrances of Chattogram port today, which will enable the authority for the first time to check export containers before they are shipped through the port.

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) purchased the two scanners at Tk 85.89 crore from Chinese firm Nuctech Company Limited.

One of the two scanners which arrived in September was installed at the port gate number 4 and the other at the CPR Gate.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the two scanners at a ceremony at the port jetty gate number 4 area.

Senior Shipping Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal attended the event as special guest with CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail in the chair.

Following the inauguration, CPA Director (Security) Lt Col Mostafa Arifur Rahman Khan handed over the operational authority of the two scanners to Chattogram Custom House Commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman.

The state minister in his inaugural speech opined that export containers would now be scanned digitally and it would enhance the image of the port.

He said not only all the entrances of Chattogram port but other sea and land ports of the country would be gradually brought under digital scanning system.

The National Board of Revenue also completed purchase of four new fixed scanners which would replace four old scanners of the port, the port officials said.

Till date, there were five fixed scanners at the port which were engaged in scanning import containers only.

Apart from the five, there are two mobile scanners.

Project Director and CPA Director Security Lt Col Mostafa Arifur said each of the newly installed two scanners is capable to scan 150 containers in an hour while they work in an automated system during passing of the vehicles carrying containers through them.

The CPA started improving the port's security systems since 2004 in compliance with an international ship and port security (ISPS) code ratified by International Maritime Organization.

According to the ISPS Code, scanning of all export containers is mandatory.

The United States Coast Guard team used to monitor implementation of the ISPS Code.

During a visit to the port in 2017, the US Coast Guard team had recommended scanning the export containers.