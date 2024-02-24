Two more RMG factories get LEED certifications  

Comfit Composite Knit Ltd and Fakir Eco Knitwears are the two latest garment factories to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environmentally Design (LEED) certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for their eco-friendly initiatives.

Comfit Composite is situated at Gorai, Mirzapur of Tangail and Fakir Eco Knitwears is in Kayempur, Narayanganj, according to a press release.

Bangladesh is the leader in green garment factories as there are 54 out of the top 100 green and 18 of the top 20 LEED green factories are located in the country.

The country now boasts 209 green factories. Of them, 79 are platinum, 116 gold and 10 silver.