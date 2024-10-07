Tourism experts, businesspeople present roadmap for recovery

Experts and businesspeople of the tourism industry in Bangladesh have prepared a roadmap for the sector's recovery and urged the government for a comprehensive crisis management plan to this end.

They put forward their plan during a seminar, styled "Roadmap for Tourism Recovery: Present Bangladesh Context", at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani on Sunday.

The event was organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, a publication on travel and trade services in the country, according to a press release.

At the seminar, industry experts suggested a number of measures, including launching e-visa systems, ensuring travellers safety, undertaking public relations efforts, attending international fairs, appointing tourism officials at foreign missions, and so on.

Addressing the seminar, Peter A Semone, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), assured they would provide full cooperation if the Bangladesh government seeks their support in this regard.

He further stressed the necessity of establishing visa free entry for the country's top tourist generating source markets.

Syed Ghulam Qadir, general secretary of the World Tourism Network Bangladesh Chapter, presented the keynote paper.

He said building the country's image as an ideal destination to visit is key for increasing the number of tourist arrivals.

Qadir noted that the hotel occupancy rate in Bangladesh stands at just 30-35 percent, with many international bookings remaining cancelled.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, moderated the session.

Among others, Md Rafeuzzaman, president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, Masud Hossain, managing director of Bengal Tours, Taufiq Rahman, chief executive officer of Journey Plus, and Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts, also spoke.