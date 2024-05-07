Business
Star Business Report
Tue May 7, 2024 08:54 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 09:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Tk 34,000 crore investment proposals came in Jan-Mar: Bida

302 industries will make the investments
Star Business Report
Tue May 7, 2024 08:54 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 09:18 PM
Tk 34,000 crore investment proposals came in Jan-Mar: Bida

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) received a total of Tk 33,806.29 crore investment proposals from home and abroad in the January-March period of 2024.

Some 302 industries have registered with Bida to make this investment, according to a statement of the investment promotion agency.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Out of them, 270 industries are local, 18 industries are fully foreign-owned and 14 have joint ownerships.

Of the total investment, Tk 17,636 crore will come from local investors and will create employment opportunities for 218,131 people.

According to the proposals, Tk 4,027.4 crore will be invested in the agriculture industrial sector, Tk 3,765.33 crore in the garments industry, Tk 3,117.03 in chemical sector, Tk 2,342.90 crore for engineering sector and Tk 1,993.36 crore in printing and publishing industry.

In the three months, foreigner will invest Tk 16,169.37 crore, which will create jobs for 4,735 people.

Of the foreign investments, Tk 13,620.74 crore will be invested in the engineering industrial sector, Tk 1,645.8 crore in the services industry, Tk 413.67 crore in chemical industry, Tk 395.25 crore in the garment industry and Tk 48.77 crore in tannery and leather industries.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)Investment proposals
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement

Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement soon

9m ago
OSS platform to ensure prompt services for Korean, foreign investors: Bida

Korean, foreign investors to get prompt services through OSS platform: Bida

2m ago

BIDA gets new executive chairman

1y ago
Indian businesses keen to invest heavily in Bangladesh

Indian businesses keen to invest heavily in Bangladesh

1y ago
BIDA executive chairman Sirazul Islam

Sirazul Islam appointed as BIDA executive chairman

4y ago
২০২৩ সালে ১ কোটি ৮০ লাখ পূণ্যার্থী হজ পালন করেন। প্রতি বছর সৌদি আরবে লাখো মুসলিম হজ ও ওমরাহ পালন করতে আসেন। ছবি : রয়টার্স
|বাংলাদেশ

হজের ভিসা প্রক্রিয়ার সময় বাড়ল ১১ মে পর্যন্ত

ধর্ম মন্ত্রণালয়ের হজ অনুবিভাগ থেকে সব হজ এজেন্সিকে এ বিষয়ে চিঠি দেওয়া হয়েছে।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৬ সালে অর্থনৈতিক সংকট আরও প্রকট হবে: দেবপ্রিয় ভট্টাচার্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification